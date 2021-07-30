Miners from Appalachia protest investment firm in New York City

Editor's note: Below you'll find the week 48 release of the NYC Recovery Index, originally published July 19, 2021. Visit the NYC Recovery index homepage for the latest data. New York City’s economic recovery made substantial gains as of July 10, lifting its overall score four points to settle at an all-time high of 78. This is the ninth week the index has surpassed a score of 70, and the twelfth straight week above 60. Rising home sales were primarily responsible for the increase. Other index composite measures, including COVID-19 hospitalizations and subway ridership, also made progress over the same period, though hospitalizations rose the following weekend of July 18. Next week’s index will reflect the upsurge, as over 1,000 new cases were reported on July 17, more than doubling the average number of cases from 216 on July 8 to 520 on July 18.