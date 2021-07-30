Cancel
Miners from Appalachia protest investment firm in New York City

By WSAZ News Staff
wymt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Miners from West Virginia, Alabama, Pennsylvania and Ohio are in New York City, striking against investors of Warrior Met Coal. Miners in Alabama have been on strike since April 1. The United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) says miners gave about $1.1 billion in concessions during...

New York City Will Require Proof of Vaccination to Attend Live Concerts

Concertgoers in New York City will soon have to prove they're fully COVID-19 vaccinated to attend live shows. Mayor Bill de Blasio indicated as much this week when he revealed that NYC would become the first city in the United States to require proof of vaccination for a range of in-person activities for both customers and workers, as The New York Times reported on Tuesday (Aug. 3). That includes indoor dining, gyms and performances.
Baton Rouge, LABaton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana Fish Fry sold to New York private equity firm

Baton Rouge-based Louisiana Fish Fry Products has been sold to New York-based private equity firm MidOcean Partners, according to a company announcement. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This is the second time in three years the company has changed hands, after Peak Rock Capital purchased Louisiana Fish...
EducationPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Least Educated City in New York

College enrollment has declined steadily in the United States in recent years. With rising tuition costs and surging student debt, enrollment rates have fallen at an average of nearly 2% a year since 2010. While four years of higher education may not be for everyone, Americans without a bachelor’s degree tend to be far more […]
New York City, NYlaborpress.org

Striking Coal Miners Return to New York to Picket Investor

NEW YORK, N.Y.—The miners who dig black rocks from beneath the soil of Alabama returned to New York July 28 to protest outside the steel-clad offices of BlackRock Fund Advisors on East 52nd Street. The investment firm owns 13% of the Warrior Met Coal company in Brookwood, Alabama, where 1,000 miners have been on strike since April 1.
New York City, NYInman.com

Tech-leaning condo management firm Daisy officially launches in New York City

Daisy, a new technology-forward property management company for residential building owners, has launched in two New York City boroughs: Manhattan and Brooklyn. A new technology-forward property management company for residential building owners — called Daisy — has launched in two New York City boroughs, Manhattan and Brooklyn, according to a press release.
New York City, NYInvestopedia

The New York City Recovery Index: July 19

Editor's note: Below you'll find the week 48 release of the NYC Recovery Index, originally published July 19, 2021. Visit the NYC Recovery index homepage for the latest data. New York City’s economic recovery made substantial gains as of July 10, lifting its overall score four points to settle at an all-time high of 78. This is the ninth week the index has surpassed a score of 70, and the twelfth straight week above 60. Rising home sales were primarily responsible for the increase. Other index composite measures, including COVID-19 hospitalizations and subway ridership, also made progress over the same period, though hospitalizations rose the following weekend of July 18. Next week’s index will reflect the upsurge, as over 1,000 new cases were reported on July 17, more than doubling the average number of cases from 216 on July 8 to 520 on July 18.
Pennsylvania StateCumberland Times-News

Strategic investments in Appalachia help make Pennsylvania best place to live, work

The following is part of a series from governors of the states that comprise the 13-state Appalachian Regional Commission footprint as well as the ARC federal co-chair. With 52 of our 67 counties calling Appalachia home, Pennsylvania is no stranger to the rich geography of the region filled with stunning mountain views, rivers and streams and wildlife. It’s home to tremendous cultural and historical resources and 5.6 million Pennsylvanians who live, work and play in our commonwealth.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Striking Alabama coal miners taking protest back to New York

More than 1,000 members of the United Mine Workers of America are planning to once again carry their ongoing strike against Alabama’s Warrior Met Coal to New York City. Members are planning to picket the Manhattan offices of BlackRock, an investment management corporation that is the world’s largest asset manager, Wednesday morning until noon.
PoliticsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fastest Growing City in New York

The U.S. population growth rate hit its lowest level since the Great Depression, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Over the past decade, the Great Recession and COVID-19 pandemic slowed immigration as well as caused many Americans to hold off on having kids. Population growth did not stagnate everywhere in the U.S., however. In fact, […]
New York City, NYcryptocoingossip.com

New York Town Wants to Ban Ugly Bitcoin Miners

A border town in the north of New York state plans to impose a 90-day moratorium on crypto mining farms while it figures out how to regulate them, reported WWNY-TV. But it’s not because the miners suck up Massena’s cheap electricity or pollute the environment. Residents of the 12,000-strong town near the Canadian border are worried that the increasing number of crypto miners that have settled near the town are an eyesore.
New York City, NYHotel Online

Union Investment Acquires New Operators for Hotels in New York City and Portland

Hamburg – July 23, 2021 – Union Investment has acquired two new, big-name operators for its hotels in New York City and Portland, both of which are held by UniImmo: Global. Motel One has signed a 20-year lease for the hotel in New York City. In Portland, Oxford Capital Group, LLC will take over as tenant and manager of The Porter hotel. The hotel will continue to form part of the Curio Collection by Hilton. The hotel in New York City has already been handed over to Motel One, and the hotel in Portland is also due to be handed over in July. .
Appalachia, VAPosted by
blueridgeoutdoors

82-Year-Old AT Hiker to Set Record + New Investment in Abandoned Mine Reclamation Means Jobs and Economic Growth in Appalachia

Photo: Intersection of roads and RR in a small coal-mining town in WV during rain, courtesy of Getty Images. 82-Year-Old Man Hiking Appalachian Trail on Track to Set Record. Long-distance hiker and author Mj Eberhart, trail name “Nimblewill Nomad,” is currently hiking the A.T. for the third time in his life. When he completes the trail, he will have set the record for the oldest person to complete the A.T. at 82 years old.

