Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

LOCAL WEATHER FRIDAY , JULY 30

navarrenewspaper.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal weather report for Friday,July 30. This report updates during the day. Today our temperatures will range from a low of 70° to a high of 92°. Sunrise is 6:04 AM and Sunset 7:42 PM . Night . There is a 0% chance of rain in the morning , 0% chance of rain in the afternoon and 5% chance of rain during the evening.

www.navarrenewspaper.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Report#Temperature#At856#Uv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentnavarrenewspaper.com

LOCAL WEATHER WEDNESDAY 8-4-21

Local weather report for Wednesday, August 4. This report updates during the day. Today our temperatures will range from a low of 73° to a high of 85°. Sunrise is 6:07 AM and Sunset 7:38 PM . Sun and clouds . There is a 10% chance of rain in the morning , 40% chance of rain in the afternoon and 10% chance of rain during the evening.
Environmentabc17news.com

Tracking late-week heat, limited storm chances

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and cool with lows near 60 degrees. TOMORROW: Hazy early, becoming mostly sunny with continued low humidity. Highs in the lower 80s. EXTENDED: Winds shift south on Thursday, increasing temperatures just a bit into the mid-80s. A disturbance rolls through the area Thursday night into Friday, bringing a chance for widely scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. We are dry to end the week with hotter temperatures on Friday as we climb back to near 90. The heat returns in full force this weekend as Saturday and Sunday reach the low 90s and the dew points get back into the low 70s. This will send the heat index to 95-96 on Saturday and potentially to near 100 on Sunday. The best bet for rain will be Saturday night into Sunday as another system swings through the upper flow aloft. Severe weather is not expected at this time. As showers exit, Sunday reaches the low 90s and the heat looks to continue into next week with highs remaining in the mid-90s Monday and Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy