‘House of Gucci’ Trailer: Hollywood Goes High Fashion

Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani is a chic force to be reckoned with when she marries Adam Driver’s Maurizio Gucci in the new trailer for House of Gucci. The film arrives in theaters on November 24th. Based on Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, the Ridley Scott-directed film follows the family whose name is synonymous with high-end Italian fashion through three decades of their dynasty. Beneath the surface of their stylish appearances, there are power struggles, betrayals, scandal and a murder. The new visual features head of the fashion house Maurizio Gucci and Reggiani’s romance and wedding, along with her assertions that new blood is needed in the family and that “it’s time to take out the trash.” It turns out, one of the casualties in her vision of a new regime was Maurizio. Reggiani was tried and convicted of plotting her ex-husband Maurizio’s murder after he left her for another woman. “I don’t consider myself to be a particularly ethical person,” Gaga’s Reggiani coldly says in the new trailer. “But I am fair.” The film also stars Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, Jack Huston, and Jared Leto.