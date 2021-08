Nobody holds' back when it comes to their opinion on Consumer Square and the absolutely atrocious traffic problem. Rejoice, New Hartford is actually looking into it. With such a bad traffic problem also combined with five new stores coming to the popular shopping center, something needs to be done. Driving in and out of Consumer Square is nothing short of a horrendous nightmare. Does this mean there is an imminent fix coming? Not necessarily. It is most certainly a start and a push in the right direction.