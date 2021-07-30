Titans' Derrick Henry prepares for another big season

There have been a few close calls, but Eric Dickerson's iconic 1984 regular season has stood the test of time. Since Dickerson broke O.J. Simpson's 11-year-old record for rushing yards in a single season (Simpson rushed for 2,003 yards in the 12-game 1973 regular season), six other running backs have joined them in the 2,000-yard club: Barry Sanders (2,053 yards in 1997), Terrell Davis (2,008 yards in 1998), Jamal Lewis (2,066 yards in 2003), Chris Johnson (2,006 yards in 2009), Adrian Peterson (2,097 yards in 2012) and Derrick Henry (2,027). As great as these seasons were, none were quite as prolific as the 2,105 yards Dickerson tallied in 1984. While many records have since been broken, Dickerson's '84 season continues to be the measuring stick for running backs. It also was the exclamation point for a Hall of Fame career for Dickerson, one of 12 running backs named to the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.