Jorge Masvidal claims UFC rival Colby Covington has hired police for protection

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington said that he wants rival Dustin Poirier to move up to 170lbs and fight “daddy.”. Covington is set to take on UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman later this year in a rematch for the promotion’s 170lbs title, and while he is focused on winning the welterweight title, he still can’t help but take shots at Poirier — his former training partner at American Top Team — whenever he gets the chance. Poirier is coming off of a TKO win over Conor McGregor in their trilogy fight at UFC 264 and “The Diamond” is expected to fight UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira later this year for the belt. But if you ask Covington, if Poirier really wants to have a big fight and make a lot of money, then the fight that he should take is “Chaos.”