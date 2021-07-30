Jorge Masvidal claims UFC rival Colby Covington has hired police for protection
Jorge Masvidal has claimed that Colby Covington has hired police for his own protection due to his rivalry with “Gamebred”. The former American Top Team friends and teammates have been throwing shots at one another for longer than most of us can remember. Covington hasn’t been afraid to throw his previous friendships from ATT well and truly under the bus, and while his Dustin Poirier feud has been nasty to watch, his encounters with Masvidal have seemingly cut even deeper.www.bjpenn.com
Comments / 0