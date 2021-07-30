CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. There are probably many benefits to starring in a movie with Dwayne Johnson. Obviously, the first is that you get to have Johnson as your co-star. But another plus is that you might pick up some excellent workout tips. Just ask his co-star Jack Whitehall, who had a chance to see Iron Paradise in all its glory while filming Jungle Cruise. The actor opened up about what it was like to work out with The Rock and admitted that, all things considered, they didn’t actually hit the gym all that much.