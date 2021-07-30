Jungle Cruise
You can almost see the mood board that led to the creation of Jungle Cruise, the latest Disney movie to take its name from a theme park ride. There’s a lot of The Mummy (a female academic goes in search of a mythical something-or-other and enlists the help of a brawny adventurer), a bit of Indiana Jones (an eccentrically evil German tries to beat them to it), and generous dollops of The African Queen (boaty romance; jaunty hats) and Pirates of the Caribbean (cursed CGI baddies made of jungle detritus). It seems rather coldly engineered, but that doesn’t mean the result is without charm. In fact, it’s packed with it.www.timeoutdubai.com
Comments / 0