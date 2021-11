A cold front moving through the area could drop temperatures in the Baltimore area 5 to 10 degrees below normal on Thanksgiving Day, but the region may dodge the wintry storms threatening other parts of the country, National Weather Service forecasters say. On Monday, cool air is likely to move through the area, possibly bringing some rain showers along with it — or snow flurries if it’s cold ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO