NBA honors former Cat Terrence Clarke

By Kent Taylor
Wave 3
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WAVE) - After 13 picks in the NBA Draft, commissioner Adam Silver took a moment to recognize former University of Kentucky player Terrence Clarke. He was killed in a traffic accident in California in April. Clarke was in the process of preparing for the draft. “Terrence was expected to be...

Comments / 0

