The Richland County Recreation Commission’s Board elected new officers during its meeting on November 1. New Chair, and outgoing Vice-Chair Donzetta Lindsay, was unanimously elected as the new Chair of the board and replacing outgoing Chair, Robert Lapin. Donzetta Lindsay retired from the Federal Government in 2012 with 40 years of service. Over the past 21 years, she served as a supervisor with the Department of Veterans Affairs. She was the supervisor for the Public Contact Team and Fiduciary Team. The Public Contact Team consists of Veterans Service Representatives who assisted veterans, spouses, and family members in filing claims for disabilities and other veteran benefits. The Fiduciary Team provided for the welfare and financial affairs of incompetent veterans.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO