At its November meeting, the Committee of the Islands board of directors elected Jeff Blackman to serve as its newest member. Blackman’s career has spanned two continents and a wide range of positions and responsibilities. After receiving bachelor’s degrees in religious studies and history from Indiana University, he went on to earn advanced degrees from The George Washington University Law School (JD) and the London School of Economics (LLM).

SANIBEL, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO