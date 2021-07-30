Cancel
McClung signs with Lakers

By P. KEVIN MAYS kmays@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMac McClung’s basketball plans took a detour Thursday. It did not take him long to get his NBA deal, however. The former Texas Tech and Georgetown star from Gate City was not picked in the NBA draft, but wasted little time in signing as a free agent with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Mac Mcclung
#Nba Draft#Texas Tech#The Los Angeles Lakers#G League#The Red Raiders#The Associated Press
