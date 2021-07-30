Cancel
Video Games

The King of Fighters XV Reveals TAthena Asamiya & Team Super Heroine

By Giuseppe Nelva
Twinfinite
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday SNK released a new trailer and screenshots showcasing another fighter that will be playable in its upcoming fighting game The King of Fighters XV. This time around we get to see another returning character and she’s Athena Asamiya. We also see the reveal of her team, Team Super Heroine, alongside Mai Shiranui and Yuri Sakazaki.

