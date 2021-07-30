The King of Fighters XV Reveals TAthena Asamiya & Team Super Heroine

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water is one of the games we are most looking forward to on the Nintendo Switch. That is why, with a heavy heart, we have to report that Fatal Frame will be receiving a digital-only release in the West. In Japan, however, the game will be getting a physical release. Ironic how Japan seems to get everything physical, while the West is shorted; by that same token though, at least we’re getting the game. The latest trailers of the game have hinted at this, and Nintendo Everything followed up with Koei Tecmo to get down to the bottom of whether the West will be getting a physical release. Unfortunately, Koei Tecmo confirmed that Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, again, will receive a digital-only release in the West. This is a shame for those who are running low, or who have run out of space, on their Switch microSD cards (as I have.)