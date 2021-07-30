Marvel's upcoming Hawkeye TV show finally gets a Disney+ release date

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It was not until 2019 when the Skrulls were finally introduced into the Marvel movies as the seeming villains of Captain Marvel. However, the shape-shifting alien race will soon be put front and center, along with Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, in the Secret Invasion TV show on Disney+. The title of one of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel TV shows is certainly not a misnomer as little has been revealed about it thus far (as per tradition in the Marvel Cinematic), but the things that we can tell you are pretty amusing, such as what inspired the story.