Marvel's upcoming Hawkeye TV show finally gets a Disney+ release date
(Pocket-lint) - One of Marvel's next big TV shows, a Hawkeye spinoff, has been given a release date for Disney+. Hawkeye will debut on the streaming service on 24 November 2021. Alongside the release date announcement, Disney shared the first official image from the show. It has Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton standing in front of and perhaps talking to Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, aka the new Hawkeye.www.pocket-lint.com
