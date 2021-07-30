Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian Debuts New Track “Love At The Border”

By wookubus
theprp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the several other solo compositions System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian released earlier this week were not enough to sate you, he has just released another song from his “Cinematique” collection. This song, “Love At The Border“, comes from the modern leaning “Violent Violins” half of the two-part set, which also features another half dubbed “Illuminate“, which sports more traditional classical compositions. “Cinematique” will be out next Friday, August 06th.

www.theprp.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serj Tankian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#System Of A Down#Violins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicMetalSucks

System of a Down + Coolio = “Gangsta’s Aerials” Mash-up

After years and years of mash-ups that combine seemingly disparate styles of music into allegedly “zany” new combinations, why do we all continue to be entertained by these? I don’t have an answer, but I’d reckon there’s something about hearing music you know so well in a different form that tickles the neurons, and hearing two of those at the same time doubles the effect.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SERJ TANKIAN Previews New Song 'Cyber Criminal'

SYSTEM OF A DOWN singer Serj Tankian has shared a snippet of the song "Cyber Criminal" from his next release "Cinematique". Described as an assemblage of 25 cinematic compositions that roam through classical ("Illuminate") and modern ("Violent Violins") soundscapes, it is split up into two collections that will be made available at the same time on August 6. "Cyber Criminal" is taken from the "Violent Violins" portion of "Cinematique".
Musictheprp.com

Serj Tankian (System Of A Down) Debuts “Rasputin” & “Cyber Criminal”

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has opened the floodgates on new material this week, sharing another two tracks online. In addition to the songs “Entitled” and “Film Piano“, comes the below full listens of “Cyber Criminal” and “Rasputin“. These two latest tracks are both taken from the “Violent...
MusicMetalSucks

Two More New Serj Tankian Songs: “Waiting For The Submarine” and “Blues”

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian has continued the barrage of music from his next album, Cinematique, an assemblage of 25 cinematic compositions that roam through classical and modern soundscapes. Today sees two more new songs come to light — “Waiting for the Submarine” and “Blues” — following two other pairs earlier this week, first “Entitled” and “Piano,” then “Cyber Criminal” and “Rasputin.”
Musicmxdwn.com

Serj Tankian Shares New Songs “Love at the Border,” “Blues,” “Entitled” and More From Cinematique

System of a Down’s Serj Tankian has been busy with the release of his upcoming project Cinematique, a collection of cinematic orchestrations set for release next Friday, August 6. During the past few days Tankian released “Piano,” “Entitled,” “Waiting For The Submarine” and “Blues”; four traditional compositions that will be present on the Illuminate portion of the album, while yesterday’s release “Love at the Border” will be featured on Violent Violins, which will host modern compositions.
Musicmetalinjection

Serj Tankian Streams New Classical Song "Grieving Banner"

Serj Tankian will release two new albums from his upcoming Cinematique series on August 6. The albums are Illuminate, which focuses more on classical compositions, and Violent Violins, which takes a more modern approach to things. You can now streaming "Grieving Banner" from the Violent Violins album below, and check...
Musicmetalinjection

INSURGENT Brings Catchy Riffs, Massive Vocals With New EP Sentient

Good luck getting any of this new Insurgent EP out of your head. Doesn't matter which song you choose, as they're all certifiable bangers. Which is exactly why we're premiering it for you all today – because you need to hear it before August 6. You just have to. "We're...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Deafheaven Share Video for New Single “In Blur”

Deafheaven have shared a video for their new song “In Blur.” It is the latest single from their forthcoming album Infinite Granite, which will be out on August 20 via Sargent House. Watch the John Bradburn-directed video below. The new song, along with the upcoming album as a whole, was...
MusicMetalSucks

Underoath AnnounceVoyeurist Album, Stream New Single “Hallelujah”

Underoath have announced that they’ll release their seventh full-length album, Voyeurist, on January 14 via Fearless Records. They’ve also debut a new single from that album, “Hallelujah.” Personally, I find the song very annoying. I don’t have a good reason why I find it annoying. I put it on, it annoyed me, I turned it off. Hopefully you have a less violent reaction to the track.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Purity Ring Share Eerie Video for New Song “soshy”

Canadian electro-pop duo Purity Ring (Megan James and Corin Roddic) have shared an eerie video for their new song titled “soshy.” It is the first release from the duo’s very own label The Fellowship. The video, directed by Carson Davis Brown, features old black-and-white 8mm film camera footage. Check it out below.
Musiciconvsicon.com

DEE SNIDER Unleashes Video For Powerful New Track “Down But Never Out”

Legendary heavy metal vocalist and pop culture icon DEE SNIDER will release his triumphant fifth full-length album, Leave A Scar, this Friday, July 30, 2021 via Napalm Records! Produced by Jamey Jasta with co-production, mixing and mastering by drummer Nick Bellmore, Leave A Scar sees DEE SNIDER & Co. continuing in the invigorated, modern direction of his previous release, For The Love Of Metal, infusing a dose of classic heavy metal flavor that longtime fans will rush to embrace.
Musicfreshmusicfreaks.com

‘I’m In Love’ With This Week’s New Tracks That Are ‘Just For The Times’ | Fresh Music Friday

Paul Oakenfold x Aloe Blacc – ‘I’m In Love’. Renowned producer/composer/DJ/ Paul Oakenfold has just announced that his fourth studio album ‘Shine On’ will be released in its entirety on July 30th. A taste of what’s to come on the album, the latest single, ‘I’m In Love’ embodies all that’s celebrated in dance music — an anthemic and uplifting melody, relatable and catchy lyrics, and the spirit of love that unites us all on the dance floor.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Hand Habits Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Aquamarine”

Hand Habits (the project of Meg Duffy) has announced the release of their forthcoming album Fun House, which will be out on October 22 via Saddle Creek, also sharing a video for the album’s lead single “Aquamarine.” The one-shot video was directed by V Haddad, and can be viewed below along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Comments / 0

Community Policy