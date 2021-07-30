System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian Debuts New Track “Love At The Border”
If the several other solo compositions System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian released earlier this week were not enough to sate you, he has just released another song from his “Cinematique” collection. This song, “Love At The Border“, comes from the modern leaning “Violent Violins” half of the two-part set, which also features another half dubbed “Illuminate“, which sports more traditional classical compositions. “Cinematique” will be out next Friday, August 06th.www.theprp.com
