Phinehas Debut “Eternally Apart”

By wookubus
theprp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe opening track, “Eternally Apart“, from Phinehas‘ new album “The Fire Itself” has just went up online. You can give it a listen below with the album to follow on August 27th through Solid State.

www.theprp.com

#Phinehas Debut
