Study shows half of hospitalised COVID patients will develop a complication

By Johanna Garner
gentside.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study published in The Lancet this month has added to the growing body of COVID health concerns after showing that half of all hospitalised patients will be diagnosed with at least one complication. For the study, researchers gathered information on 73,197 hospitalised coronavirus patients in the UK between January...

#Covid#Kidneys#Complication#Covid#Lancet
Pfizer
Health
Moderna
Public Health
Coronavirus
Education
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is LESS EFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant than Pfizer and Moderna shots, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is less effective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant than other shots, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-dose vaccine were twice as low compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public Health
The Associated Press

Almost 70% of Doctors Say COVID-19 Vaccine Rates Would Be Higher If They Could Administer to Their Own Patients, New Survey Shows

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2021-- With variants on the rise and the continued need for vaccinations, a new global survey of physicians finds that many doctors believe that they may be the key to boosting vaccination rates as they are an important source of information, comfort, and reassurance for COVID-19 vaccine-reluctant patients. In Sermo’s most recent COVID-19 Real Time Barometer survey, nearly 70% of physicians said that if they could administer the vaccine to reluctant patients themselves, they believe patients would feel more comfortable about getting vaccinated. Additionally, nearly half of physicians surveyed said that their ability to discuss the benefits of vaccination and answer patient’s questions during appointments could help increase patients’ willingness to get vaccinated.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public Health
Best Life

If You Had COVID, You're Protected for at Least This Long, New Study Says

Time and time again, experts have told us that getting vaccinated is the safest and most effective way to protect against the coronavirus. A prior COVID infection will also trigger antibodies, but getting COVID can put you at serious risk, and research about how long you're protected from reinfection has been mixed. Most experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), still recommend that those who have had COVID get vaccinated as well. Now, a new study has given a little more insight into how long you might be protected from the virus if you've already had COVID.
Pharmaceuticals
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Vitamin D supplementation and COVID-19 risk: a population-based, cohort study

Purpose: To analyze the associations between cholecalciferol or calcifediol supplementation, serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25OHD) levels and COVID-19 outcomes in a large population. Methods: All individuals ≥ 18 years old living in Barcelona-Central Catalonia (n = 4.6 million) supplemented with cholecalciferol or calcifediol from April 2019 to February 2020 were compared...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

A promising new treatment for COVID-19 infection

A flowering plant native to North Africa and Western Asia could be utilized in the future treatment of COVID-19 infection. The seeds of the plant, Nigella sativa, have been used for centuries as a traditional remedy for multiple medical conditions, including inflammation and infections. Now, an Australian-first research review article has found it could be used to treat COVID-19.
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

Patient Case Strongly Suggests Link Between Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine and Bell’s Palsy

The patient experienced facial palsy after each dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The case of a patient who experienced two facial palsies – one after the first and another after the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine – strongly suggests that Bell’s palsy (facial nerve palsy of unknown cause) is linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, doctors write in the journal BMJ Case Reports.
Public Health
Daily Mail

Bell's palsy IS linked to the COVID-19 vaccine: Man, 61, developed rare facial paralysis that occurs in just 0.02% of patients after both shots of Pfizer

COVID-19 vaccines are linked to the risk of developing Bell's palsy, a new report from the UK's National Health Service (NHS) suggests. Researchers detailed the case of a 61-year-old man in England who receive both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. After each dose, he developed facial paralysis shortly thereafter,...
PharmaceuticalsObserver

How Long Does COVID-19 Vaccine Protection Last? New Study Raises Red Flags

It has been more than six months since the first FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine was administered in the U.S. Many scientists expect coronavirus vaccination to eventually evolve into an annual requirement like flu shots. But with dangerous viral mutations complicating the ongoing pandemic, we may need a booster dose sooner than 12 months.
Public HealthMedical News Today

Severe COVID-19: Could the nose be key to prevention?

The immune response in this area is key to the severity of the illness. In severe COVID-19, immune responses are markedly reduced, but inflammatory responses are increased. Focusing on preventive or early therapeutic interventions in the nose and throat may enhance the antiviral response and prevent severe disease. A new...

