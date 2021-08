Jones was designated for waivers by San Jose on Tuesday for the purpose of buying out his contract, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports. Jones will see his six-year tenure with the Sharks come to an end, having logged 327 games for the organization in which he posted a 325-170-121 record, 18 shutouts and a .907 save percentage. After back-to-back seasons in which the 31-year-old netminder failed to reach the 20-win mark, the club is poised to turn the reins over to Adin Hill. For his part, Jones will likely have to sign as a No. 2 option but could look for a spot where he could at least compete for more starts.