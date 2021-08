Austin Westlake cemented its status in the upper echelon of Texas high school football in 2020, winning its second consecutive state title. The Chaparrals posted a flawless 14-0 record during the season, including a 56-0 road win over San Marcos. The team lost 54 graduates but returns 20 lettermen, including eight starters — six on offense and two on defense — and should have the talent to contend for a three-peat at state in what will be head coach Todd Dodge’s final season. Thomas Jones of the Austin American-Statesman reported on Thursday that Dodge will retire from coaching at the end of the year.