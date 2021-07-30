Lansing rallies to snap TinCaps win streak

LANSING, Mich. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne TinCaps, after taking the first two games of the series, fell on Thursday night to the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland Athletics affiliate) at Jackson Field, 6-3. The Lugnuts (35-40) opened scoring in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice fly from Lansing catcher Jared McDonald. However, the TinCaps (35-40) took the lead in the top of the third with a three-run inning. Along with an RBI single from second baseman Ethan Skender, center fielder Reinaldo Ilarraza drilled a two-run triple into the right-center field gap, scoring Skender and first baseman Kelvin Alarcon.