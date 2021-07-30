Jack Sisemore

Jack was born in Tulare, California, the youngest of Mabel and Tulsa Phillips’ four sons. He received a B.A. degree at the University of San Francisco where he sang with the a cappella group, the “Pipes”. He was a beloved English teacher and guidance counselor to generations of students at Palo Alto High School, where he worked for 35 years. Never a runner, but instead an avid walker, Jack was an active member of the LGBTQ+ BayLands FrontRunners, for which he served on the Board of Directors and hosted countless pool parties, meetings, and celebrations. He was a pianist, sculptor, talented man around the house, devoted Shakespearean and composer of sonnets. Additionally, Jack was a passionate theater-goer and Broadway visitor, and one of the founding fathers of the annual Music@Menlo festival, at the Menlo School. Each of his homes reflected his gifts as an interior designer extraordinaire and visionary gardener.
