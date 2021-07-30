Cancel
Obituaries

Jack Sisemore

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack “Johnny” Lee Sisemore was born on January 20, 1944, in Alameda, California, to Paul T. Sisemore and Verda Lee (Samples) Sisemore. Johnny graduated from Dewar High School and served in the Marines after graduation. Johnny was an avid cyclist, riding many miles on his road or mountain bike whenever...

