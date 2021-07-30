Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Trump faces another primary test in Ohio House race

wlsam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Trump has a lot on the line in suburbs and small towns south of Columbus, Ohio. After the Trump-backed candidate in Texas’ 6th Congressional district runoff election lost this week, the pressure is now on the former President to prove his endorsement — one of his most powerful tools within the Republican Party — still holds significant sway in GOP primaries.

wlsam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Elections
Local
Ohio Elections
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Wellington, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio House#Republican Primaries#Race#Republicans#The Republican Party#Gop#Congress#Cnn#The White House#Ohioans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Facebook
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Swampiest Swamp Creature’ Mike Carey Wins Ohio Republican Primary

Mike Carey has won the Republican primary preceding the special election in Ohio’s 15th congressional district, the Associated Press projects. Carey claimed to be an “outsider” campaigning on behalf of “working class families,” but he worked for more than 20 years as an energy industry lobbyist and executive. Though a longtime Republican operative in Ohio criticized him as the “swampiest swamp creature” in an interview with The Daily Beast, Carey won Donald Trump’s endorsement. He said in a victory speech Tuesday, “Tonight, Republicans across Ohio’s 15th Congressional District sent a clear message to the nation that President Donald J. Trump is, without a doubt, the leader of our party.” Former Rep. Steve Stivers, a Republican, vacated the seat in May in favor of the private sector. Carey will face off against state representative Allison Russo, who won the Democratic primary.
Ohio StateCNN

4 takeaways from Ohio's special congressional primaries

(CNN) — In two Ohio congressional primaries Tuesday, Democratic voters embraced the party's establishment, delivering President Joe Biden another ally and denying the left-wing "Squad" its latest member. Republicans, meanwhile, stuck with former President Donald Trump. The two themes could preview what's to come in next year's midterm elections, with...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Salon

The Republican strategy to sabotage Biden's vaccine rollout is backfiring

The right's strategy on COVID-19 vaccines, as planned and executed by the Republican Party and Fox News, was a simple as it was sinister: sabotage President Joe Biden's rollout by sacrificing the bodies of their own supporters. If they could convince enough of their people to avoid the vaccine, they could keep COVID-19 transmission rates high and garner headlines from easily duped mainstream outlets declaring things like "Biden falls short" or "Biden fails to contain the virus." For a brief moment in early July, it seemed the plan was working, with a series of headlines that seemingly blamed Biden, flatly ignoring the growing partisan divide on vaccine uptake.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Daily Mail

Two Ohio House races being voted on today will test both political parties - Donald Trump's sway on Republican Party and the moderate and liberal divisions among Democrats

Two special House elections in Ohio being held Tuesday will test both political parties: Donald Trump's sway on the Republican Party and the moderate and liberal divisions among Democrats. The primary contests in a Republican-leaning district near Columbus and a Democratic-leaning one near Cleveland have turned into proxy wars with...
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Shontel Brown defeats Nina Turner in Ohio US House primary race

Brown’s fight against progressive Nina Turner became a proxy for the tensions between Democrats’ old guard and the more confrontational liberals coming up behind it. Mike Carey, a coal lobbyist backed by former President Donald Trump, beat a bevy of Republicans in central Ohio, while Cuyahoga County Council member Shontel Brown pulled out a victory for the Democratic establishment in Cleveland, in a pair of primary elections for open House seats Tuesday.
Ohio StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Trump-backed Carey, centrist Brown win Ohio US House races

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Mike Carey, a coal lobbyist backed by former President Donald Trump, beat a bevy of Republicans in central Ohio, while Cuyahoga County Council member Shontel Brown pulled out a victory for the Democratic establishment in Cleveland, in a pair of primary elections for open House seats Tuesday.
U.S. Politicscoloradopols.com

Republicans Might Have Backed the Wrong Horse…Again

Philip Bump of The Washington Post has an interesting new column out today that prodded us to take a new look at a question we’ve long pondered: Are Republicans SURE that following Donald Trump is their best option in 2022?. Bump notes that Trump is no longer able to drive...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy