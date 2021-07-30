Cancel
Justin Timberlake Celebrates Anniversary Of *NSYNC Album

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been 20 long years since NSYNC’s Celebrity album dropped. To celebrate, Justin Timberlake posted a photo of the album cover on Instagram. He captioned the pic, “20 years already?! What a time to be alive.”. Stars like Snooki, John Mayer, Juicy J, and Lance Bass all commented on...

