Storms could bring heavy rain this weekend. If it happens in Glenwood Canyon, they’ll close I-70 again, for a Flash Flood Warning, just like they did last night. When that happens, traffic is re-routed north, from Rifle to Meeker and Craig, then east through Hayden and Steamboat, and on over Rabbit Ears Pass. Check with CDOT if you have travel plans, and be aware of lots of extra traffic on Highway 40 through Craig, Hayden, and Steamboat.