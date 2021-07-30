Cancel
XGO Mini Pro robot dog features Kendryte K510 AI processor (Crowdfunding)

By Jean-Luc Aufranc (CNXSoft)
cnx-software.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKendryte K510 RISC-V AI processor is the successor of Kendryte K210 with much more AI processing power (2.5/3 TOPS) that makes it suitable for robotics projects demanding much lower latency and quasi-real-time inference. One of the first products to make use of Kendryte K510 capabilities is Luwu Intelligence Technology’s XGO...

