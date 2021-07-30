XGO Mini Pro robot dog features Kendryte K510 AI processor (Crowdfunding)

Add a cinema quality to your home entertainment with the XGIMI Horizon Pro cinematic 4K projector. This home theater gadget has an XGIMI 4K Optical Engine for high-quality, clear images. In fact, it boasts a 3840 x 2160 resolution and 8.29 million pixels. And with 2200 ANSI lumens, you won’t have to fiddle with the screen angle during the day or in bright environments. Meanwhile, the Intelligent Screen Adaption Technology provides automatic focus, keystone correction, and AI object detection for fast startup. What’s more, the built-in AI optical sensor provides low latency, beautiful contrast, and integrated optics. Moreover, with 1.07 billion colors, the hues are realistic. Furthermore, Harman Kardon speakers amp up your audio experience. Finally, with its app compatibility, plethora of ports, and certification for low blue light, this is one convenient gadget to own.