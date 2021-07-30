3152 Hope Ave.

ESTATE SALE 5821 Gables Place Eau Claire, WI Saturday, July 31 from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm Come and join us for this sale! Furniture and home décor includes Clayton Marcus couch, Clayton Marcus chair and ottoman, loveseat, recliner, side chairs, large dining room table with two leaves and six chairs, end tables, desk, Flexsteel chairs, oak pedestal table with four chairs, kitchen and bar stools, twin-size beds, full-size bedroom set with armoire, dresser with mirror, nightstand and headboard/footboard, dressers, lamps, mirrors, pictures, TV stand, rugs, and more. Wicker items include chairs, child's chair, table, shelf and dressing table with chair. Vintage items include chair, magazine rack, child's small toy chest, and trunk. Bar items include portable bar, Leinenkugel's paddle and tray, Leinenkugel's pitcher and glasses, Coors can, Little Wally Walter's Beer bottle, Cutty 12 scotch whiskey sign, and game board. Electronics include Samsung 32" TV, Samsung 22" TV, Samsung DVD player, and Panasonic VCR. Kitchen items include Food Saver, Nesco snack master, Nesco food dehydrator and jerky maker, 15" jumbo baking stone set, crock pots, assortment of pots and pans, glassware, and more. Garage and outdoor items include lawn and garden tools, Toro leaf blower, wheelbarrow, Schumacher battery charger, Irwin speedbor wood bits, toolbox with tools, Black & Decker 3" drill, patio table with umbrella, large cooler with wheels, and more. Miscellaneous items include Eureka vacuum cleaner, ProForm treadmill, Sears Craftsman wet-dry vac, small Weber grill, binoculars, stuffed animals, seasonal items, wine rack, linens, holiday décor, and games. Numbers will be given out one hour before the start of the sale. For the health and safety of everyone we will require unvaccinated people to wear a mask. All sales are final! We accept cash, debit and credit cards.