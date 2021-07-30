Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eau Claire, WI

3152 Hope Ave.

Winona Daily News
 5 days ago

ESTATE SALE 5821 Gables Place Eau Claire, WI Saturday, July 31 from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm Come and join us for this sale! Furniture and home décor includes Clayton Marcus couch, Clayton Marcus chair and ottoman, loveseat, recliner, side chairs, large dining room table with two leaves and six chairs, end tables, desk, Flexsteel chairs, oak pedestal table with four chairs, kitchen and bar stools, twin-size beds, full-size bedroom set with armoire, dresser with mirror, nightstand and headboard/footboard, dressers, lamps, mirrors, pictures, TV stand, rugs, and more. Wicker items include chairs, child's chair, table, shelf and dressing table with chair. Vintage items include chair, magazine rack, child's small toy chest, and trunk. Bar items include portable bar, Leinenkugel's paddle and tray, Leinenkugel's pitcher and glasses, Coors can, Little Wally Walter's Beer bottle, Cutty 12 scotch whiskey sign, and game board. Electronics include Samsung 32" TV, Samsung 22" TV, Samsung DVD player, and Panasonic VCR. Kitchen items include Food Saver, Nesco snack master, Nesco food dehydrator and jerky maker, 15" jumbo baking stone set, crock pots, assortment of pots and pans, glassware, and more. Garage and outdoor items include lawn and garden tools, Toro leaf blower, wheelbarrow, Schumacher battery charger, Irwin speedbor wood bits, toolbox with tools, Black & Decker 3" drill, patio table with umbrella, large cooler with wheels, and more. Miscellaneous items include Eureka vacuum cleaner, ProForm treadmill, Sears Craftsman wet-dry vac, small Weber grill, binoculars, stuffed animals, seasonal items, wine rack, linens, holiday décor, and games. Numbers will be given out one hour before the start of the sale. For the health and safety of everyone we will require unvaccinated people to wear a mask. All sales are final! We accept cash, debit and credit cards.

www.winonadailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eureka, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Business
Eau Claire, WI
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Stools#Furniture#Come And Join Us#Health And Safety#Coors#Cutty 12#Panasonic Vcr#Nesco#Toro Leaf Blower#Charger#Black Decker 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Panasonic
News Break
Economy
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Shopping
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge temporarily blocks Texas order targeting suspected migrants

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Texas governor's executive order that directed state law enforcement to target suspected migrants, ruling that it will likely fail against a legal challenge from the Biden administration. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued a brief two-page decision forbidding Texas officials from carrying out...
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 15,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Simone Biles wins bronze in balance beam after withdrawing from other Tokyo Olympics events

Simone Biles has won bronze in the women's balance beam final after pulling out of other events at the Tokyo Olympics, citing mental health issues. The star gymnast received a score of 14.000 in her return to competition, placing her behind Chinese gymnasts Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing. It was the seventh Olympic medal for Biles, tying her with Shannon Miller for the most ever for an American gymnast.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Beirut marks year since port blast with demands for justice

BEIRUT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Thousands of Lebanese gathered near the port of Beirut on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of a catastrophic explosion that devastated the city, demanding justice for the victims. One year since the disaster, caused by a huge quantity of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy