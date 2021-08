Brandi Carlile's voice soars — this time, in heartbreaking fashion — on her new song. "Right on Time" finds things falling apart, not as they should but as expected. "I'm scared, too / Didn't mean to take it out on you / I know I always do / You're the strongest person in the room," Carlile sings in the first verse, after pleading with someone to come back to her, seemingly after an emotional fight. "Turn back time / Help me to rewind / And we can find ourselves again."