CELEBRATE BROOKLYN! Returns to the Bandshell

The Prospect Park Bandshell is coming back to life on Saturday, July 31, 2012, with the opening night of the BRIC CELEBRATE BROOKLYN! FESTIVAL free with RSVP. Live music returns to the Bandshell with neo-soul phenom ARI LENNOX, whose 2019 breakthrough studio debut Shea Butter landed her on BET’s Future 40 list of “the most inspiring and innovative vanguards who are redefining what it means to be unapologetically young, gifted & black.” Lennox’s fellow DC native (now Brooklynite) KAMAUU, a politically conscious rapper and poet who seamlessly incorporates genres from doo-wop to soul, with special guest Adeline and the Queens-based artist NESTA, who fuses his Jamaican heritage with contemporary R&B, round out an opening night for the ages.