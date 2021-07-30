Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

CELEBRATE BROOKLYN! Returns to the Bandshell

By sb12020
southbrooklyn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Prospect Park Bandshell is coming back to life on Saturday, July 31, 2012, with the opening night of the BRIC CELEBRATE BROOKLYN! FESTIVAL free with RSVP. Live music returns to the Bandshell with neo-soul phenom ARI LENNOX, whose 2019 breakthrough studio debut Shea Butter landed her on BET’s Future 40 list of “the most inspiring and innovative vanguards who are redefining what it means to be unapologetically young, gifted & black.” Lennox’s fellow DC native (now Brooklynite) KAMAUU, a politically conscious rapper and poet who seamlessly incorporates genres from doo-wop to soul, with special guest Adeline and the Queens-based artist NESTA, who fuses his Jamaican heritage with contemporary R&B, round out an opening night for the ages.

southbrooklyn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Lennox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prospect Park#Dance#Jazz#Jamaican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Psaki grilled on Cuomo, Biden sexual harassment allegations, says claims against president already ‘litigated’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki fended off questions about sexual misconduct allegations leveled against President Biden Wednesday following the commander-in-chief’s decision to call on embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following a harassment probe. "Should there be an independent investigation of allegations into the president as there...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 billion in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supply what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...
Middle EastPosted by
NBC News

Beirut explosion: Lebanon marks 1 year since devastating blast

BEIRUT — A year after an explosion pulverized the port of Beirut, there are still days that Aline Kamakian has to ask herself whether she is really alive. How could she be, her logic goes, when a year ago to the day one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history tore through her restaurant in the capital of Lebanon —a wildly diverse city that is a melting pot of different religions, sects and nationalities.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy