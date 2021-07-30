How to have COVID-19 vaccine conversations with loved ones

Follow the bouncing ball to track the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask wearing for the fully vaccinated. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can participate in many of the activities that you did before the pandemic. To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission. Wearing a mask is most important if you have a weakened immune system or if, because of your age or an underlying medical condition, you are at increased risk for severe disease, or if someone in your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated. If this applies to you or your household, you might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission in your area.