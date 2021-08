SAN ANTONIO (July 23, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs invite fans to take part in two NBA Draft events on Thursday, July 29 – a pre-draft livestream and an NBA Draft Watch Party, both presented by AT&T. The livestream will be an action-packed 30-minute show previewing the draft starting at 7 p.m. CDT on Spurs digital channels, including Facebook Live, Twitter, YouTube Live, the Official Spurs Mobile App and Spurs.com. Host Tina Nguyen will talk with a member of the Spurs front office about what goes on behind the scenes during the NBA Draft and will take a look back at key draft moments for players on the current roster.