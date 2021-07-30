Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toms River, NJ

Toms River: Truck into House Pictures

By Crystal H. (OCSN12)
ocscanner.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToms River: Earlier tonight a Truck driving on River Terrace crashed through the guardrail of the dead end part of the road into the back of a House on Wranglebrook Road. Emergency crews arrived and were seen putting an individual into ambulance. A Fire-Rescue Vehicle with a trailer of supplies had to cut pieces of wood to support the house and to be able to remove the truck. Unconfirmed reports state the vehicle went in a quarter of the way into the house. Neighbors reported hearing the crash from blocks away. Unknown on injuries or what caused the accident.

ocscanner.news

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Accidents
Toms River, NJ
Crime & Safety
Toms River, NJ
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Driving#Traffic Accident#House Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico seeks $10 bln in damages from gun makers in U.S. lawsuit

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of negligent business practices that generated illegal arms trafficking which led to deaths in Mexico. The lawsuit alleges that units of Smith & Wesson(SWBI.O); Barrett Firearms; Colt's Manufacturing Company; Glock...
SportsPosted by
Fox News

American Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin 'grateful to be able to represent my country'

American sprinters Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad finished 1-2 in the 400-meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. McLaughlin came from behind to run down Muhammad after the very last hurdle. She clocked in at 51.46 – breaking a world record. Muhammad finished with a 51.58, which also broke the original world record but finished behind the 21-year-old New Jersey native.
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Judge blocks Texas order that would limit transporting undocumented immigrants

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the state of Texas from enforcing an order from Gov. Greg Abbott that would restrict travel by undocumented immigrants. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone of El Paso said the order "causes irreparable injury to the United States and to individuals the United States is charged with protecting, jeopardizing the health and safety of non-citizens in federal custody, risking the safety of federal law enforcement personnel and their families, and exacerbating the spread of COVID-19."

Comments / 0

Community Policy