Toms River: Truck into House Pictures

Toms River: Earlier tonight a Truck driving on River Terrace crashed through the guardrail of the dead end part of the road into the back of a House on Wranglebrook Road. Emergency crews arrived and were seen putting an individual into ambulance. A Fire-Rescue Vehicle with a trailer of supplies had to cut pieces of wood to support the house and to be able to remove the truck. Unconfirmed reports state the vehicle went in a quarter of the way into the house. Neighbors reported hearing the crash from blocks away. Unknown on injuries or what caused the accident.