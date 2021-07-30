Limb, Larry C. 1955-2021 Maysville, Mo.
MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Larry Charles Limb was an incredible father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who left this world suddenly on July 27, 2021, at age 65. Larry is survived by his son, Phillip (Felicia) Limb of Cameron, Missouri; a daughter, Holly Limb of Kansas City, Missouri; a sister, Marsha (Owen) West of Maysville, Missouri; and four grandchildren, Maclin Limb, Liberty Limb, Jaylen Whitby, and Alivia Grigsby, nieces, nephews, and many friends.www.newspressnow.com
