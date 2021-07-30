Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Feeling 'Explosive,' Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Ready to Take on Crucial Fourth Season

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENTON, WA - The Seahawks have an unfortunate history with the top of their recent draft classes. Each of their first selections in the last four drafts have either headed into training camp with an injury or suffered one prior to the start of the regular season. That doesn't even include 2021 second round selection D'Wayne Eskridge—the Seahawks' No. 1 pick in April—who landed on the physically unable to perform list with a big toe injury yesterday.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#American Football#Seahawks Rb Rashaad Penny#Wa#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Two former Seahawks now facing felony charges

Last week two former Seahawks were involved in off-the-field legal issues. Frank Clark was charged from a March incident involving a weapons violation. Barkevious Mingo with a child sex offense accusation. Fortunately for the Seahawks neither player has been a part of the organization for at least a couple of...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Richard Sherman back to the Seahawks should still happen

There are going to be people that do not like what I have to say here. I am OK with that. Every person should be able to have their own opinions. But just hear me out before you dismiss this. The fact is that Richard Sherman has been involved in some off-the-field issues recently but that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t play football again.
NFLYakima Herald Republic

Key questions to keep an eye on as the Seahawks return for NFL training camp

SEATTLE —Another NFL training camp — a back-to-mostly-normal one after the fanless workouts of a year ago — is almost here. The Seahawks will report on Tuesday and hold their first workout on Wednesday at the VMAC in Renton, with fans again allowed to watch — their first of 12 practices held in front of spectators.
NFLseattle Seahawks

Seahawks Sign RB Cameron Scarlett

The Seahawks added to their running back depth heading into training camp, signing Cameron Scarlett, a former Stanford standout who went undrafted in 2020. Scarlett signed with Tennessee as an undrafted rookie free agent and spent camp with the Titans, but was waived prior to the start of the season.
NFLsemoball.com

After injuries Penny's goal is being available for Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) -- Rashaad Penny joked Thursday that when he works out in the offseason, he's not interested in putting himself through the kind of strain as his Seattle Seahawks teammate Chris Carson. "I don't try to look like Chris Carson, do his workouts," Penny joked. "I definitely try...
NFLCBS Sports

Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Takes part in walkthrough

Adams didn't practice Wednesday but participated in the team walkthrough, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. The 25-year-old reported to training camp Tuesday as he continues to negotiate a contract extension with the Seahawks. According to Liz Matthews of USA Today, Adams is taking things slow early in camp after undergoing offseason surgery, though there doesn't seem to be any doubt about his availability for the start of the regular season.
NFLCBS Sports

Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Full participant to open camp

Penny (knee) was a full participant during the first practice of training camp Wednesday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. The 25-year-old avoided the PUP list to open camp and is apparently fully healthy after undergoing a cleanup procedure during the offseason that sidelined him for June minicamp. It's a make-or-break year for Penny, who was limited to three games in 2020 and is entering the final year of his rookie deal. He's poised to begin the season as Seattle's No. 2 tailback behind starter Chris Carson.
NFLallfans.co

Russell Wilson: Fantasy Football Outlook For The 2021 NFL Season With Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson comes into the upcoming 2021-22 NFL season with plenty of expectations. In a campaign where many projected that the Seahawks would pull off a deep playoff run in the NFC, they fell such of fulfilling such expectations last season following their NFC Wild Card elimination at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams. Wilson had arguably one of his more sluggish playoff performances, as he completed a mere 40.7 percent of his passes, coupled with the lowly 72.1 passer rating.
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Seahawks' Criticized Cornerback Group Impressing Early in Training Camp

RENTON, WA - The days of the "Legion of Boom" are long gone and many who follow the Seahawks will be quick to tell you that. But the legacy remains and so do the people who orchestrated it behind the scenes, giving the city of Seattle a glimmer of hope that one day, in the near future, it will play host to another formidable secondary.
NFLNBC Sports

Rashaad Penny says he feels explosive, faster in return from knee injury

Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny appeared in just three games for the team last season due to an extended recovery from a torn ACL suffered late in the 2019 season. Penny had an additional cleanup procedure on his knee earlier in the offseason that kept him out of work throughout OTAs. However, Penny was ready to go for the start of training camp with Seattle and believes he’s in the best position he’s been in a long time to leave his mark on the Seahawks.
NFLCBS Sports

Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Avoids PUP list

Penny (knee) isn't on the PUP list to begin training camp, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Even if he's a limited participant initially, Penny's ability to avoid the PUP list is an encouraging sign after he was held out of June minicamp. He had a cleanup procedure earlier this offseason on his left knee, the same one in which he suffered an ACL tear in December 2019. Despite playing just three games in his first season back from the injury, Penny now has a shot to win the second spot on the depth chart, as Seattle's other options behind starter Chris Carson are DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer (calf), Alex Collins and a pair of players who have yet to play an NFL snap (Josh Johnson and Cameron Scarlett). Penny should have a chance to establish some value in the final year of his rookie contract, though he's unlikely to ever live up to his first-round pedigree.
NFLchatsports.com

Seahawks RB Chris Carson and the dynamism of simplicity on offense

As July quickly draws to a close, the Seattle Seahawks have now completed the first two training camp practices. After the opening practice on Wednesday starting running back Chris Carson met with the media and offered some insight from his perspective on the new system being installed by Shane Waldron.
NFLNBC Sports

Pete Carroll praises Rashaad Penny’s preparation for 2021

When the Seahawks made running back Rashaad Penny a first-round pick in 2018, those who make their living in whole or in part by hyping each and every first-round pick praised the Seahawks for snagging one of the many annual can’t-miss prospects. So far, Penny has missed. Earlier this year,...
NFLseattle Seahawks

A Spectacular Interception & Observations From Day 4 Of 2021 Seahawks Training Camp

Following a day off on Sunday, the Seahawks were back in action Monday, their first practice of a week that will culminate in a mock game at Lumen Field. The intensity will increase a bit starting Tuesday when pads go on, but there was still plenty of spirited action on Monday, and with that in mind, here are five observations from the fourth practice of camp:

Comments / 0

Community Policy