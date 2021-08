Heat and humidity making you cranky? You're not alone. Studies have shown that when it's hotter and muggier outside, we're generally more anxious and irritable. And while getting even sweatier with an outdoor workout might seem like the last thing you want to do, for celebrity trainer Ashley Joi, it's one of her go-to mood-boosting methods. "Outdoor workouts bring me so much joy," she explains. That joy is backed by science, too: A recent consensus in the Journal of Happiness Studies asked experts to rate 68 strategies for lifting one's happiness level. Being active ranked third, while working out took fifth place. (Related: The Mental and Physical Health Benefits of Outdoor Workouts)