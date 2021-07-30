Alamo Colleges expands scholarship program, making higher education a reality for hundreds more San Antonio-area students
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly 3,000 more Bexar County high schoolers will be allowed to apply for tuition-free schooling at an Alamo College next year. The system's board of trustees voted this week to expand its crown scholarship program, called the Alamo Promise. The initiative targets graduates from high schools in areas of need with traditionally-low college attendance rates.ourcommunitynow.com
