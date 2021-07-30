Commission on Race and Access to Opportunity meets for first time
The Commission on Race and Access to Opportunity met last Wednesday for the first time since being made law under Senate Bill 10. Passed during the Kentucky legislature’s 2021 Regular Session, SB10 created the commission — which shall “conduct studies and research issues where disparities may exist across the sectors of education equity, child welfare, health, economic opportunity, juvenile justice, criminal justice, and any other sectors that are deemed relevant in an effort to identify areas of improvement in providing services and opportunities for minority communities” — and established a new section of KRS Chapter 7.www.paducahsun.com
Comments / 0