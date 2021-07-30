All SFUSD schools return to in-person learning for Fall
As in-person learning is set to resume in the fall for most schools across the nation, the San Francisco Unified School District – California’s seventh largest school district – is working feverishly to ensure that families are ready and informed about SFUSD’s back-to-school plan. At the center of SFUSD’s school reopening plan is their partnership with health officials and medical experts from the University of California San Francisco.sfbayview.com
