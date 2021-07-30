Mickey Guyton Releases the Title Track To Her Album, Remember Her Name

Mickey Guyton‘s album Remember Her Name will be out on September 24th – but the title track is available now!. Mickey shares “It almost doesn’t feel real yet, but my new song ‘Remember Her Name’ is officially out everywhere now! This song means so so much to me. I still remember the feeling of writing it, recording it, and now the excitement (and nervousness) that it is finally out into the world. Not only does this song represent my journey, but I hope the message reflects yours as well. This is our story.”