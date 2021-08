The Utah Jazz are fielding two of the four teams that will be participating in the Salt Lake City Summer League. Rookie guard Jared Butler is not on either of them. While fans who were hoping to get a look at the team’s No. 40 overall selection from the 2021 NBA Draft will no doubt be disappointed, they can at least be assuaged by the knowledge that what’s keeping him out is a procedural issue as opposed to a health one.