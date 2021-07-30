Cancel
Congress & Courts

What An Infrastructure Deal, COVID And The Capitol Riots Could Mean For 2022?

Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a busy week on Capitol Hill. A bipartisan group of Senate lawmakers reached an agreement Wednesday evening to advance the $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending bill after months of tense negotiations. The legislation includes $550 billion in new funding for “traditional” infrastructure programs. This week was also the first hearing on the January 6th insurrection. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) are the only Republicans to serve on the Democrat-led House committee after Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) pulled GOP lawmakers in response to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) rejecting two of the proposed Republican picks to join. Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), one of the lawmakers pulled from the committee, weighs in on the partisan feud over the committee selection, as well as the spending bill passing its first hurdle and the new COVID surge around the country.

radio.foxnews.com

