Can you name the year or tipping point that started the domino effect that is colege football today. Was it during before or after the bcs turned into the playoffs. Was it when we started putting kids on national tv to announce the school they were going to play for. Was it back when we had the last major conference realignments. Seems a lot kids growing up today only see dollar signs. It’s more what can you do for me than what I can do for you.