Home runs power Naturals past Wind Surge
SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas used home runs by Blake Perkins, Dairon Blanco, and Freddy Fermin to overpowered Wichita on Thursday. Perkins hit a grand slam to follow a three-run homer by Blanco as the Naturals surged past Wichita 12-1 before an announced crowd of 2,294 at Arvest Ballpark. Blanco's home run came in the second inning to give Northwest Arkansas a 4-0 lead and Perkins hit a grand slam in the fifth inning to highlight a six-run outburst. Fermin then contributed a solo home run in the sixth to put the Naturals ahead 11-0.www.arkansasonline.com
