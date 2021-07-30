Lior Raz, Sanaa Lathan talk new Netflix thriller, ‘Hit & Run’; Raz discusses rising American interes
Lior Raz, Sanaa Lathan talk new Netflix thriller, ‘Hit & Run’; Raz discusses rising American interest in Israeli films. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/4bea25cd8ee1433aba6c053b71410557.www.winchesternewsgazette.com
Comments / 0