Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

TV series settings prove popular venues for staycations

By Richard Jenkins, SWNS, Shane Jarvis, Max Channon
kentlive.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe settings for the TV dramas Downton Abbey, Poldark and Doc Martin have topped the list of 50 staycation destinations in the UK and Ireland, according to a survey. Highclere Castle and Port Isaac ranked highest in a study of 2,000 adults to find the TV shows that are driving tourism at home this summer. Truro is ranked third, although the Cornish city was actually represented in the show by Charlestown near St Austell, about 14 miles away.

www.kentlive.news

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiff City#Birmingham City#Staycation#Cornish#Gavin Stacey#Bath#Brits#Outlander#British#Irish#Virgin Media O2#Tv Mapper#Chatham Dockyard#Peaky Blinders#Onepoll#Britons#Downton Abbey 3#W Yorks#Buckinghamshire#Margate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Tourism
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Scotland
Related
TV Seriesinews.co.uk

Turning a novel set in Crete into a TV series during Covid was no mean feat – local generosity made it work

One day last week, as the sun rose over the sea, I heard the words “cut” and “wrap”. They sound like they might be used in a butcher or a sandwich shop… In fact, they resounded over the Cretan beach where a TV shoot that lasted more than four months finally came to an end. Less than a year ago, I began working on the adaptation of one of my novels, Cartes Postales from Greece, for the Greek channel ERT. From the day we had approval to make it, a huge team began to assemble: producers, writers, crew, actors, editors – and the race to complete it started. It was something between a sprint and a marathon.
WorldPosted by
rolling out

T.I. arrested in Amsterdam

Rap mogul T.I. was reportedly arrested in The Netherlands while celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife, Tomeka “Tiny” Harris. The music power couple had sojourned in Italy to commemorate the 11th year since that the two exchanged vows. While in Europe, the couple decided to trek on over to Amsterdam, where the Grand Hustle boss ran into the local police — literally.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Is this the first picture of Lilibet? Framed photo appearing to show Prince Harry kissing newborn baby takes pride of place on Meghan's desk along with unseen snaps of Archie in new 40x40 video

Meghan Markle is thought to have revealed a grainy first photograph of her second child Lilibet today after a framed picture of Prince Harry kissing a newborn baby took pride of place on her desk in a new video. Four images could be seen next to the Duchess of Sussex...
Petskentlive.news

Celebrity pets in line-up to be named top dogs of the year

What do singer Lewis Capaldi, the Duchess of Cornwall and Olivia Attwood all have in common? Their pet pups are in the running to be named Celebrity Dog of the Year. To celebrate National Dog Day on August 26, home and business solutions specialist BiGDUG is honouring celebrity pooches across the UK.
TV Serieskentlive.news

The Darling Buds of May star who also appeared in EastEnders and The Bill

The Darling Buds of May fervour is set to grip Kent once again in the very near future as ITV prepares its launch of The Larkins. The new commission will feature Bradley Larkin in Sir David Jason's role as Pop Larkin and The Chase host has been spotted across Kent, Surrey and London filming for the series in recent months.
Economykentlive.news

TUI Marella resumes fly-cruise programme with seven-night voyage from Corfu

TUI's Marella Cruises will resume its international programme with a voyage from the Greek island of Corfu next month. Passengers can fly from Gatwick to join up with the Marella Discovery ship to visit destinations including Crete, Santorini, Mykonos and Rhodes from September 3. A ban on international cruises, in...
Architecturekentlive.news

New plans show how a Folkestone seafront development will look

The latest plans for the second phase of the Folkestone seafront development have been revealed. Construction is already underway for the first phase of the building, which is situated on the beach. The second phase lies to the east of the first, and it is set to be built around...
MusicDecider

How ‘The Pursuit Of Love’ Reinvents the TV Period Drama Soundtrack

How Nancy Mitford's True Life Story Inspired the Drama of 'The Pursuit of Love'. 'Fleabag's Hot Priest Andrew Scott Will Seduce You Again in 'The Pursuit of Love'. It’s the Roaring Twenties and, just hours after walking down the aisle with a wealthy but obnoxious conservative, aristocrat Linda (Lily James) has just realized she’s made a grave mistake. If this was Downton Abbey, then the newlywed’s despair would no doubt be soundtracked by a melancholic chamber piece befitting of a grand interwar wedding. In Amazon’s latest British import The Pursuit of Love, however, the bride’s reception blues are heightened by “Modern Girl,” a world-weary anthem from riot grrrl survivors Sleater Kinney.

Comments / 0

Community Policy