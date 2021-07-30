TV series settings prove popular venues for staycations

One day last week, as the sun rose over the sea, I heard the words “cut” and “wrap”. They sound like they might be used in a butcher or a sandwich shop… In fact, they resounded over the Cretan beach where a TV shoot that lasted more than four months finally came to an end. Less than a year ago, I began working on the adaptation of one of my novels, Cartes Postales from Greece, for the Greek channel ERT. From the day we had approval to make it, a huge team began to assemble: producers, writers, crew, actors, editors – and the race to complete it started. It was something between a sprint and a marathon.