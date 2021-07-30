TV series settings prove popular venues for staycations
The settings for the TV dramas Downton Abbey, Poldark and Doc Martin have topped the list of 50 staycation destinations in the UK and Ireland, according to a survey. Highclere Castle and Port Isaac ranked highest in a study of 2,000 adults to find the TV shows that are driving tourism at home this summer. Truro is ranked third, although the Cornish city was actually represented in the show by Charlestown near St Austell, about 14 miles away.www.kentlive.news
Comments / 0