Kroger Houston Kicks Off Annual Backpack Boosters School Supply Drive

Kroger Houston recently announced that thousands of students will receive free school supplies as part of Kroger’s annual Backpack Boosters school supply drive. From July 28 through August 15, shoppers can donate a school supply kit for $7 or simply donate $2, $5 or $10 dollars at the register via scan cards to help local students. The kits will help provide the essential school supplies students need to start the school year off right – whether that’s in a classroom, or through home learning.