Carnegie-Stout Public Library Adds a StoryWalk in Downtown Dubuque
A new reading adventure awaits! The Carnegie-Stout Public Library has announced a StoryWalk at the 22nd Street Bee Branch Creek Greenway. A StoryWalk® is an outdoor reading experience that displays pages of a book along a path or trail. It is a unique way to promote literacy in the community. The StoryWalk® at Bee Branch Creek will feature a new book each month this summer, and seasonally thereafter. The first featured title is The Hidden Rainbow by Christie Matheson.juliensjournal.com
