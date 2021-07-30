Cancel
Carnegie-Stout Public Library Adds a StoryWalk in Downtown Dubuque

By Julien's Journal
juliensjournal.com
 6 days ago

A new reading adventure awaits! The Carnegie-Stout Public Library has announced a StoryWalk at the 22nd Street Bee Branch Creek Greenway. A StoryWalk® is an outdoor reading experience that displays pages of a book along a path or trail. It is a unique way to promote literacy in the community. The StoryWalk® at Bee Branch Creek will feature a new book each month this summer, and seasonally thereafter. The first featured title is The Hidden Rainbow by Christie Matheson.

