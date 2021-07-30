Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Republic, OH

African Swine Fever confirmed in the Dominican Republic

ocj.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Foreign Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory has confirmed African swine fever (ASF) in samples collected from pigs in the Dominican Republic through an existing cooperative surveillance program. USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has numerous interlocking safeguards in place to prevent ASF from...

ocj.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Republic, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Swine Fever#Swine#The Dominican Republic#Asf#Cbp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Pharr, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Rare Pest Intercepted At Texas-Mexico Border In Shipment Of Fresh Vegetables; First In Nation Discovery

PHARR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at the Pharr International Bridge discovered a rare pest, a first in nation discovery, in a shipment of fresh vegetables, CPB announced Tuesday, August 3. “Our agriculture specialists help protect American agriculture and contribute to the nation’s economic security by denying entry to invasive species not known to exist in the U.S.” said Carlos Rodriguez, Director for the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. A specimen of Cyclocephala forcipulata, a first in nation pest interception made by CBP agriculture specialists at Pharr International Bridge within boxes of jackfruit. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border...
Pennsylvania StateLancaster Farming

Pennsylvania on Alert as African Swine Fever Hits Caribbean

Pig farmers must redouble their focus on biosecurity now that African swine fever has struck close to the U.S. mainland, Pennsylvania ag officials say. USDA announced July 28 that the disease had been confirmed in the Dominican Republic. The outbreak is the only known active occurrence of the disease in the Western Hemisphere.
Iowa StateAgriculture Online

Iowa secretary of agriculture responds to ASF in Dominican Republic

Following USDA's confirmation of African swine fever (ASF) in pigs in the Dominican Republic, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig urges farmers to strengthen biosecurity protocols and travelers to be vigilant. ASF is not considered a risk to human health or food safety, but it has the potential to spread quickly among commercial, backyard, show, and wild pig populations.
Wichita, KSKWCH.com

African Swine Fever outbreak leads to euthanization of thousands of pigs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tens of thousands of pigs will be euthanized in the Dominican Republic over an African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak. The announcement comes after authorities sent 389 samples from pig farms across the country to U.S. labs. Authorities say the only way to stop the disease is to euthanize the entire pig population where ASF has been detected. Officials are still investigating the origin of the outbreak and have not said exactly how many pigs are affected by the virus. The government has announced it will pay farmers the market price of each animal euthanized. This virus does not affect humans.
Agricultureb93radio.com

Dominican Republic To Slaughter Thousands Of Pigs

The Dominican Republic plans to slaughter thousands of hogs after African Swine Fever (ASF) was found in 11 provinces as of earlier this week. The government agreed to pay farmers market value for each pig slaughtered, as this is the only way they see fit to eradicate the disease. According...
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

Dominican Republic Nears 2.5 Million Tourists in 2021

The Dominican Republic is approaching 2.5 million tourist arrivals so far in 2021, according to new data from the country’s Ministry of Tourism. That’s the highest number of any Caribbean destination this year. It’s also contributed more than $2.4 million to the country’s economy, according to Tourism Minister David Collado.
Agriculturenewbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Agricultural Officials urge public to inspect shrubs for invasive box tree moths

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) is alerting Massachusetts residents that it has received notification from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) that a number of nurseries within the Commonwealth received Canadian boxwood plants that were potentially infested with box tree moths. Box...
Politicshoosieragtoday.com

Dominican Republic Enlists Military to Fight ASF

The Dominican Republic is limiting shipments of pigs and mobilizing its military to contain the spread of African Swine Fever. Reuters says the Dominican ag ministry made the announcement as the U.S. and Mexico tightened border checks to avoid spreading the infection. The U.S. and Mexico are both boosting airport...
Agriculturedrgnews.com

USMEF: African Swine Fever in DR Heightens Need for Regionalization Agreements

Last week’s confirmation of African swine fever in the Dominican Republic was the first in the Western Hemisphere in 40 years. U.S. Meat Export Federation President and CEO Dan Halstrom says that while the ASF findings are very concerning, the U.S. industry is well-prepared for these situations and extensive safeguards are in place to protect the health of the U.S. swine herd. He notes that the DR is an outstanding market for U.S. pork and he does not expect ASF to slow U.S. exports.
Agriculturefoodsafetynews.com

African swine fever gets too close for comfort of U.S. pork consumers

The USDA’s confirmation that African Swine Fever (ASF) has turned up in the Dominican Republic changes the metrics for pork consumers in the United States. Classical Swine Fever was in the Dominican Republic almost 40 years ago, but ASF changes things. North America is no longer free of the virus that’s been sweeping the globe, and only 800 miles separate U.S. swine from the disease.
AgricultureParagould Daily Press

Arkansas Department of Agriculture issues reminder about African Swine Fever

LITTLE ROCK — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Foreign Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory has confirmed African Swine Fever in samples collected from pigs in the Dominican Republic. This is the first detection of African Swine Fever in the western hemisphere since 1978. “This detection should serve as an important...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Mexico tightens inspections in ports, airports amid African swine fever in region

MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - Mexico is working with pork producers to firm up sanitary measures and "epidemiological surveillance" following a confirmed case of African swine fever in the Dominican Republic, the Mexican Agriculture Ministry said on Thursday. Mexican officials will reinforce animal inspections at all ports, airports and...
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Two yellow fever cases confirmed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Two yellow fever cases in individuals from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) tested positive by Plaque Reduction Neutralization Test (PRNT) at Centre Pasteur in Cameroon (CPC) on July 18, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) report. The first case is a 34-year-old man from the Abuzi health...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

German pig market shrugs off swine fever discovery on farms

HAMBURG, July 21 (Reuters) - German pig prices were unchanged this week despite the discovery of the disease African Swine Fever (ASF) in farm animals, German animal farmers' association VEZG said on Wednesday. German pig prices were the same as last week at 1.42 euros a kg slaughter weight, the...
Agricultureocj.com

Summer ag law harvest

By Jeffrey K. Lewis, attorney and research specialist, Ohio State University Agricultural & Resource Law. Did you know that Giant Panda Cubs can be as small as a stick of butter? A panda mother is approximately 900 times bigger than her newborn cub, which can weigh less than 5 ounces. This is like an 8-pound human baby having a mother that weighed 7,200 pounds — this size difference may explain why so many panda cubs die from accidentally being crushed by their mothers. However, not everything is doom and gloom for the Giant Panda. Chinese officials have officially downgraded pandas from “endangered” to “vulnerable.” Although the International Union for Conservation of Nature re-labelled, the Panda as “vulnerable” in 2016, China wanted to make sure that the population of its national treasure continued to grow before downgrading the panda’s classification.
AgriculturePosted by
Best Life

If You Live Here, Bacon Is About to "Disappear," Experts Warn

If your omelette doesn't quite feel complete without a side of crispy bacon, or you rely on a BEC to start your day off right, you might be in trouble. In just a few short months, one state will begin enforcing new animal welfare requirements that will make it very difficult for pork suppliers to continue doing their job. That, in turn, means you may not be able to get bacon, pork chops, and the like if you live there. To see if your future shopping trips will be affected by these new regulations, read on.

Comments / 1

Community Policy