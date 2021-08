Good Barbeque is always a treat for most of us. Having lived in many cities the search was always on for me to find the best. Have to admit I have had some of the best barbeque when I was in Memphis, Tennesse. Have been there 4 or 5 days and it was pretty amazing. Really not the case anymore, many cities have some great restaurants to indulge in, whether you like your barbeque smoked which can take a bit longer, but is worth the wait, or grilled to perfection.