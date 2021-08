Plan now for a future event! The City of North Augusta will host a public input session (date TBD) regarding the proposed location of the new public safety headquarters. This is a drop-in style event for interested residents to provide comments and ask questions about the proposed location and facility. Public Safety and City leaders will be available along with project design and construction management team members. A sketch plan review related to the project was held at the July 19, 2021 Planning Commission meeting; click here to read the report.