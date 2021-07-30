Cancel
Review: ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ sees Tyler, the Creator return to his roots, now more matured and refined

By Griffin Kozlow
Dartmouth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest album, released June 25, builds upon the musical prowess exhibited in his last two, but with a refreshingly rougher edge. When Tyler, the Creator released his album’s new single, “Lumberjack,” on June 16, it was unclear which version of him we would get on “Call Me If You Get Lost,” his sixth studio album. Tyler’s discography has seen a major swing from aggressive and alienating lyrics to exploring introspective, vulnerable themes. The album’s first single gave us the old, aggressive Tyler; it boasted of wealth over an abrasive sample from the pioneering horrorcore group Gravediggaz, but with humor and grace infusing the lyrics. Its sound is comparable to his earlier albums, but in a way that is more mature and secure, foreshadowing the feeling of the album that would follow.

